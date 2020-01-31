The Mounds View boys placed seventh and the girls eighth among nine teams in the Suburban East Conference on Thursday at Battle Creek Recreation Center in St. Paul.
Aurora Weirens, a junior, was the lone Mustang making all-conference, placing 23rd in the girls race.
Forest Lake and Stillwater dominated both meets, finishing 1-2 in each gender.
Laken Hairston, senior, finished 36th of 76 boys entrants, with a time of 34:46, followed by senior Kai Poecher 42nd, eighth-grader Harrison Smith 60th, junior Matthew Walker 61st, sophomore Max Derosier 63rd, junior Noah Greer 64th, freshman Skylar Weirens 65th, eighth-grader Noah Greer 64th, eighth-grader Will Kelley 67th, sophomore Daniel Lei 72nd, junior Will Anderson 74th.
Individual champion was Stillwater sophomore Adrik Kraftson in 27:44. Forest Lake finished two through six.
Boys team scoring was Forest Lake 485, Stillwater 462, Irondale 404, Roseville Area 401, White Bear Lake 375, East Ridge 312, Mounds View 294, Woodbury 254, Park 196
Weirens, a junior, finished 23rd of 76 girls in 37:14, and the top 24 make all-conference.
Following were freshman Brynn Mills 42nd, senior Maya Strike 47th, junior Katie Bartels 50th, seventh-grader Bria Mills 55th, seventh-grader Margot Derosier 62nd, sophomore Eva Barsness 65th, seventh-grader Maddie Dornfeld 70th, freshman Josie Fenske 74th, seventh-grader Jojo Fitzel 75th
Libby Tuttle of Stillwater was individual champion in 30:27.
Girls team scoring was Forest Lake 479, Stillwater 475, Irondale 394, East Ridge 377, Roseville Area 340, Woodbury 344, White Bear Lake 332, Mounds View 318, Park 97.
