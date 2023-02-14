Six Mounds View athletes will compete in the state Nordic Ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, having qualified last week at the Section 4 meet.
The sprint tandem teams, Levi Hammerbeck/Owen Kalmes, and Brynn Mills/Margot Derosier, will compete Wednesday. Linnea Ousdigian and Claire Sabby will compete Thursday in individual pursuit.
This season is my 7th Season, and Coach O'Neill's 6th Season coaching for Mounds View Nordic.
“The team has had an outstanding year, and we're still gaining momentum,” said Julie Garretson, seventh-year head coach, who’s assisted by Ian O’Neill in his sixth year.
“In the last few years, we've improved with existing skiers training hard in the off-season and also by attracting new and talented individuals.”
The sport is gaining popularity, she said, as a great way to experience an active winter, which lends itself well as cross-training to many other endurance sports.
“We've seen an improvement in our team through athletes' interest to get outside, compete, and try something new. Our ultimate goal, as coaches, is to provide athletes with the tools and mindset for lifelong sports — but our current group is setting a precedent for high performance.”
