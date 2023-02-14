team

Mounds View’s state contingent — from left, Coach Ian O'Neill, Levi Hammerbeck, Linnea Ousdigian, Margot Derosier, Brynn Mills, Claire Sabby, Owen Kalmes, Coach Julie Garretson, Coach Emily Muellner.

 

 Submitted

Six Mounds View athletes will compete in the state Nordic Ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, having qualified last week at the Section 4 meet. 

The sprint tandem teams, Levi Hammerbeck/Owen Kalmes, and Brynn Mills/Margot Derosier, will compete Wednesday. Linnea Ousdigian and Claire Sabby will compete Thursday in individual pursuit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.