The Mounds View girls placed second — and had the individual winner, Linnea Ousdigian — while the boys placed third, among seven teams, in a Suburban East Conference 5K classic meet at Battle Creek on Thursday. Forest Lake boys and girls both placed first. Following Ousdigian were Claire Sabby in 7th place, Margot Derosier 14th, Bria Mills 18th, Alana Schmitzer 20th, Brynn Mills 23th, Maddie Dornfeld 25th, and Maya Surve 28th out of 87 girls. Levi Hammerbeck led the boys, placing 7th, followed by Owen Kalmes 10th, August Arnold 23rd, Miles Smith 25th, Will Kelly 27th, Ian Gamson 34th, and Corban Carlson 37th out of 112 boys. The Mustangs will compete at Giants Ridge on Saturday in the largest high school Nordic meet in the country.
