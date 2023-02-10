Mounds View will have six athletes in the state Nordic Ski meet after they qualified Thursday in the Section 4 meet at Battle Creek Regional Park.

Linnea Ousdigian and Claire Sabby advanced to state in individual pursuit. Ousdigian, an eighth-grader, placed fourth in a total time of 32:45 (16:58 classic, 15:47 skate) while Sabby, a junior, placed ninth in 34:26 (17:46 classic, 16:40 skate), among 44 entrants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.