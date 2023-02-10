Mounds View will have six athletes in the state Nordic Ski meet after they qualified Thursday in the Section 4 meet at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Linnea Ousdigian and Claire Sabby advanced to state in individual pursuit. Ousdigian, an eighth-grader, placed fourth in a total time of 32:45 (16:58 classic, 15:47 skate) while Sabby, a junior, placed ninth in 34:26 (17:46 classic, 16:40 skate), among 44 entrants.
Mustang junior Levi Hammerbeck and sophomore Owen Kalmes won the tandem sprint relay in 12:28, which was 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Forest Lake.
Mustang senior Brynn Mills and sophomore Margot Derosier placed third in the tandem sprint relay to qualify for state in a time of 14:38.
The state meet will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-16, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Mustang girls placed third among 10 teams and the boys fifth among 11 teams.
In the girls individual pursuit, the Mustangs also had Bria Mills in 14th place (36:20), Alana Schmitzer 20th (37:51), and Maya Survey 28th (40:44) among 44 entrants.
In the boys individual pursuit, Miles Smith placed 23rd (33:23), Will Kelley 25th (33:56), August Arnold 26th (34:16), Ian Gamson 29th (34:55), and Ethan Zhou 36th (36:22) among 54 entrants.
Stillwater captured both team championships. Individual champions were Eddie Snider of Mounds Park Academy in 27:30 and Lily Ward of Stillwater in 31:47.
