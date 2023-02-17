Mounds View’s Owen Kalmes and Levi Hammerbeck placed sixth in the boys sprint tandem at the state Nordic Ski meet on Wednesday.

In action at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Kalmes, a sophomore, and Hammerbeck, a junior, were among eight finalists in a starting field of 24 with a time of 15:18.98 in the preliminaries. They placed sixth with 14:35.35 in the finals. The champions were Duluth East’s Collin Willemsen and James Kyes with a time of 14:05.22.

