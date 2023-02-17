Mounds View’s Owen Kalmes and Levi Hammerbeck placed sixth in the boys sprint tandem at the state Nordic Ski meet on Wednesday.
In action at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Kalmes, a sophomore, and Hammerbeck, a junior, were among eight finalists in a starting field of 24 with a time of 15:18.98 in the preliminaries. They placed sixth with 14:35.35 in the finals. The champions were Duluth East’s Collin Willemsen and James Kyes with a time of 14:05.22.
Mounds View eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian placed 32nd among 112 entrants in the girls pursuit Thursday, while junior Clair Sabby placed 69th.
Ousdigian’s times were 17:13.5 in classic and 15:44.9 in freestyle for a total of 32:58.3. Sabby’s times were 18:40.0 and 16:46.7 for a total of 35:26. The champion was Ely senior Zoe Devine in a total time of 30:08.7.
Mounds View’s Brynn Mills and Margot Derosier placed 14th of 24 entrants in the girls sprint tandem with a time of 17:52.79. The champions were Duluth East’s Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson in 16:01.87.
The boys pursuit champion was Eden Prairie senior Benon Brattebo in 26:00.9.
Duluth East was team champion for both boys and girls.
