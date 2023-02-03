Mounds View had the girls tandem sprint champions while the girls team placed third and the boys placed fourth in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The seven-team meet was held at Battle Creek Regional Park.

Mustang senior Brynn Mills and sophomore Margot Derosier were the tandem champs in a total time of 17:09, nine seconds ahead of a Stillwater team. Mustang junior Kenna Karel and sophomore Maddie Dornfeld placed fourth in 19:17 among seven teams who made the finals.

