Mounds View had the girls tandem sprint champions while the girls team placed third and the boys placed fourth in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The seven-team meet was held at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Mustang senior Brynn Mills and sophomore Margot Derosier were the tandem champs in a total time of 17:09, nine seconds ahead of a Stillwater team. Mustang junior Kenna Karel and sophomore Maddie Dornfeld placed fourth in 19:17 among seven teams who made the finals.
In the girls pursuit, Linnea Ousdigian placed fourth (32:01), Claire Sabby 11th (34:01), Bria Mills 12th (34:17), Alana Schmitzer 18th (36:23), Maya Surve 24th (38:41), and Wren Anderson 33rd (42:26) among 42 entrants.
In the boys pursuit, Levi Hammerbeck placed 11th (29:51), Owen Kalmes 12th (29:51), Will Kelley 20th (32:09), Miles Smith 21st (32:16), and Sam Notch 35th (36:32) among 41 entrants.
In the boys tandem race, sophomore Ian Gamson and junior August Arnold finished fifth in 16:30.
The top 16 in pursuit make all-conference and the next eight get honorable mention. The top four tandems make all-conference and the next two get honorable mention.
Stillwater was team champion for both boys and girls. Individual champion were Jordan Parent (30:22) of Forest Lake for the girls and Carson Peterson (27:18) of Stillwater for the boys. Stillwater’s Ethan Foote and Max Gerald were boys tandem champs in 15:27.
The Mustangs are coached by Julie Garretson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.