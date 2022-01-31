The Mounds View Nordic teams had three all-conference skiers and five honorable mentions as the girls placed fourth and the boys sixth among seven schools in the Suburban East meet over two days last week.
This year the conference added sprint relays to the traditional pursuit (classic and skate races), all 5K long. Each school entered six individuals in pursuit and a pair of two-person relay teams. The skate race was held Wednesday at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove. The classic race and relays were held Friday night at Theo Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
In the boys pursuit, Levi Hammerbeck placed 11th to earn all-conference and Will Anderson placed 24th to earn honorable mention, August Arnold 31st, Miles Smith 35th, Sam Notch 37th, and Will Carrington 42nd.
In the boys relays, Will Kelley and Daniel Lei placed seventh, and Luke Ridgeway and Ian Gamson 14th.
In the girls pursuit, Brynn Mills placed 11th and Claire Sabby 16th to earn all-conference, Margot Derosier placed 21st and Bria Mills placed 23rd to earn honorable mention, Eva Barsness 31st, and Maya Surve 33rd.
In the girls relays, Alana Schwitzer and Claire Anderson placed sixth to earn honorable mention, and Maddie Dornfeld and Kenna Karel placed ninth.
Boys standings were Stillwater 457, Forest Lake 443, Irondale 418, Roseville Area 409, White Bear Lake 385, Mounds View 364, and PWER 359.
Girls standings ended with Forest Lake 463, Stillwater 455, Irondale 404, Mounds View 397, Roseville Area 394, White Bear Lake 355, PWER 346.
Forest Lake had both relay champion teams: Chloe Erickson and Ella Niznik, and Jacob Kensy and Ethan Hebert. Pursuit champions were Jonny Saldin of Stillwater for the boys and Jordan Parent of Forest Lake for the girls.
In the MLK pursuit race on Jan. 17 at Battle Creek, the Mustang girls placed third among seven teams, behind Forest Lake and Stillwater, with Brynn Mills in 11th place, Sabby 15th, Bria Mills 16th, and Derosier 20th among 87 skiers. For the boys, who placed sixth, Hammerbeck placed 10th of 87 skiers.
In a classic race on Jan. 20, the Mustang girls placed second of four teams behind Stillwater. Brynn and Bria Mills placed seventh and eighth, Sabby 10th, Schmitzer 14th, Derosier 15th, and Claire Anderson 19th. The boys placed fourth, led by Hammerbeck in eighth place.
