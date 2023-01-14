mustangs

The Mounds View Nordic Ski team assembled at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, site of the Mesabi Invitational.

 Submitted

The Mounds View Nordic Ski teams have competed well in three January events, enjoying the heavy snowfall -- highlighted by the girls team's performance at the nation's largest high school meet, the Mesabi Invitational.

The Mustang girls placed 10th of 56 schools, led by Linnea Ousdigian in 11th place individually, on Jan. 7 in Biwabik. The Mustang boys placed in the top half, 26th.

