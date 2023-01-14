The Mounds View Nordic Ski teams have competed well in three January events, enjoying the heavy snowfall -- highlighted by the girls team's performance at the nation's largest high school meet, the Mesabi Invitational.
The Mustang girls placed 10th of 56 schools, led by Linnea Ousdigian in 11th place individually, on Jan. 7 in Biwabik. The Mustang boys placed in the top half, 26th.
The Mustang girls also had Claire Gabby in 22nd place, Margot Derosier 33rd, Bria Mills 40th, Brynn Mills 42nd and Alana Schmitzer 74th of 140.
Leading the Mustang boys were Levi Hammerbeck in 40th place and Owen Kalmes in 45th. Will Kelley was 76th, August Arnold 79th, Miles Smith 85th and Ian Gamson 111th of 140. Duluth East was team champion for both boys and girls.
In a Suburban East Conference 5K classic race Jan. 5 at Battle Creek, Ousdigian placed first individually while the girls team placed second and the boys third among seven schools. Forest Lake won both boys and girls team.
Following Ousdigian were Sabby in 7th place, Derosier 14th, Mills 18th, Schmitzer 20th, Brynn Mills 23rd, Maddie Dornfeld 25th, and Maya Surve 28th of 87 girls. For the boys, Hammerbeck placed 7th, Kalmes 10th, Arnold 23rd, Smith 25th, Kelly 27th, Gamson 34th, and Corban Carlson 37th out of 112.
In a conference sprint freestyle tandem event last Wednesday at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Ousdigian/Sabby placed fourth, Brynn Mills/Derosier sixth, Bria Mills/Surve 14th, and Kenna Karel/Dornfeld 20th, among 43 girls teams. Boys tandems in the top 20 were Hammerbeck/Smith in eighth place, and Will Kelley/placed in eighth to lead the boys, followed by Kelley/Arnold in 17th/
The Mustangs are coached by Julie Garretson and Ian O'Neil, assisted by Emily Fjorden, Nathan Hohenshell and volunteer Colleen Staeger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.