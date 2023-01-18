The Mounds View girls placed third and the boys placed fourth in a 5.3 kilometer pursuit event — both classic and skate stye races — among eight conference schools, on Monday at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Among 78 girls, Linnea Ousdigian placed second, Claire Sabby 11th, Margot Derosier 13th, Brynn Mills 18th, Alana Schmitzer 21st, Bria Mills 22nd and Maya Surve 31st.
