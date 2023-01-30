The Mounds View girls placed third and the boys fourth among eight teams in a 5K meet Thursday at Battle Creek Regional Park. Among 93 girls, Linnea Ousdigian placed third, Claire Sabby ninth, Margot Derosier 11th, Bria Mills 17th, Brynn Mills 22nd, Alana Schmitzer 26th and Maya Surve 30th. Among 123 boys, Owen Kalmes placed eighth, Levi Hammerbeck 11th, Will Kelley 26th, Miles Smith 31st, August Arnold 36th, Ian Gamson 39th and Niko Mares 63rd. The Suburban East Conference competition takes place this week, also at Battle Creek, with the classic race Tuesday afternoon and the skate race Thursday morning.

