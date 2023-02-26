Nine members of the Mounds View wrestling team qualified for the state individuals tournament by placing first or second in Section 4AAA in Stillwater on Saturday. They will compete at state Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Mustangs had five champions. They are sophomore Brett Swenson (44-2) at 106 pounds with a bye, first-period pin, and 6-1 finals win over Noah Nicholson of Stillwater; sophomore Colton Loween (42-4) at 152 with a bye, first-period pin, and 6-4 finals win over Otto Hanlon of Stillwater; junior Apollo Ashby (43-4) at 160 with two pins and an 8-2 finals win over Isaac Hunter of Stillwater; sophomore Ethan Swenson (36-9) at 170 with a bye, pin, and 8-0 finals win over Calvin Brinkman of Irondale; and senior Jacob Solheim (44-4) at 285 with two first-period pins to reach finals where he pinned Tartan’s Allen Pearson in 5:51.
Advancing as section runners-up are eighth-grader Caden Grenier (36-8) at 132 with a pin, 12-2 decision, and 4-0 finals loss to Stillwater’s Sam Bethke; junior Brady Swenson (38-7) at 145 with a bye, technical fall, a 3-1 finals loss in overtime to Stillwater’s Keaton Urbanski in the finals and a pin in 2:20 of Tartan’s Jonah Coffey in a true-second match; sophomore Joey Muhlstein (28-2) a 182 with a bye, pin, 2-1 finals loss to Stillwater’s Cittadino Tuttle and a 19-3 tech fall over Spencer Sachi of North St. Paul in a true-second; and junior Quin Morgan (42-6) at 195 with a bye, a 43-second pin, a loss by pin in the finals to Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke, and a pin in 1:05 of Irondale’s Jack Suedbeck in a true-second.
The Guillotine has Muhlstein ranked third, Morgan third, Brett Swenson fourth, Solheim fourth, Ashby fifth, Brady Swenson ninth, and Loween ninth.
Gavin Maxey placed third at 220 pounds. Placing fourth were Ethan Benson at 113, Will Schneider at 120, Eli Claseman at 126 and James Walker at 138.
