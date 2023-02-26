qualifiers

Mounds View’s nine state qualifiers — Front, from left: Brett Swenson, Apollo Ashby, J-roc Solheim, Quin Morgan. Back: Brady Swenson, Ethan Swenson, Colton Loween, Caden Grenier and Joey Muhlstein.

 

 Marcia Loween

Nine members of the Mounds View wrestling team qualified for the state individuals tournament by placing first or second in Section 4AAA in Stillwater on Saturday. They will compete at state Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Mustangs had five champions. They are sophomore Brett Swenson (44-2) at 106 pounds with a bye, first-period pin, and 6-1 finals win over Noah Nicholson of Stillwater; sophomore Colton Loween (42-4) at 152 with a bye, first-period pin, and 6-4 finals win over Otto Hanlon of Stillwater; junior Apollo Ashby (43-4) at 160 with two pins and an 8-2 finals win over Isaac Hunter of Stillwater; sophomore Ethan Swenson (36-9) at 170 with a bye, pin, and 8-0 finals win over Calvin Brinkman of Irondale; and senior Jacob Solheim (44-4) at 285 with two first-period pins to reach finals where he pinned Tartan’s Allen Pearson in 5:51.

