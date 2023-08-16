Julia Fixsen, the Mounds View graduate who won the NCAA pole vault championship in June, was battling a painful foot injury most of the school year, which fortunately improved enough — after a month-long break —for her to give it her best shot at nationals.
“I was not in any pain during the outdoor season, but the potential for pain was always in the back of my mind, especially approaching a big meet again,” the Virginia Tech junior said last week. “I didn’t want what happened at ACCs to happen again.”
Everything clicked for Fixsen at nationals in Austin, Texas, as she cleared every height on her first try, capped by a lifetime best 14 feet, 7 1/4 leap, on which she reportedly could have cleared 15-0. Nastassja Campbell of Washington made the same height, but Fixsen, who had previously placed as high as third and fifth in national meets, won on fewer misses.
“Despite the hiccup of foot pain, my focus was on building confidence and being gritty, in practice and at meets,” said Fixsen, contacted last week. “Everything built up to outdoor NCAAs, and thankfully it ended up in my favor.”
Three months earlier, her right foot, which she originally broke two years ago, was wracked in pain during the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor meet in February. She used a short approach, skipped several heights, then started at 14-5 1/4. She made it, placing second behind teammate Rachel Baxter, which helped the Hokies win the team title by a single point. “I had to step up because my team needed the points,” she said.
Her mom, Laura, said that Julia told her her foot “felt like when she had broken it two years ago.” Her Virginia radiologist concluded that the X-ray, MRI and Cat Scan showed no structural issues, just swelling. Due to that diagnosis, Fixsen decided to compete at indoor nationals March 10-11 despite her coach advising her not to. She cleared 14-1 3/4 (for 11th place) before the pain kicked in again, then barely missed at 14-5 1/4.
Virginia Tech’s coach, the renowned Bob Phillips, in his 37th season, pulled her out of the first half of the outdoor season to rest her foot. The cause of the pain remained a mystery. At the outdoor ACC meet May 11-13, still using the short approach, she placed first with 14-5 1/4. She then rested again until outdoor nationals, where she was able to return to the long approach. She gritted her teeth, crossed her fingers, and had the meet of her life.
“I felt confident and strong, after resting post-indoor season, and was ready to get stuff done,” said Fixsen. About clearing that final bar, she said, “I was just so excited. I had to scream.”
Here’s the kicker: back home this summer for an internship, Fixsen visited the orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation on her foot two years ago, and learned from him that she had a hairline fracture all along, which the Virginia doctors had missed, her mother reported, “So the poor kid had been jumping and gutting it out on a broken foot the whole season,” Laura said.
Fixsen’s internship is with Truly Engaging in Shoreview, helping with social media. Majoring in Art History and Digital Marketing, she is due to graduate next year.
Currently her foot is “doing well,” she said. After working nine to five, she hits the gym for weight training and physical therapy. She runs once a week, and bikes or swims the other days. “I’m really determined to stay strong, healthy, and happy this upcoming year,” she said.
A two-time state champion with the Mustangs, whose 2018 leap of 13-9 1/4 is the state record, Fixsen said her goal now is to jump in the 15’s next season and win indoor and outdoor nationals. Those are seen as realistic goals if she can manage a full training season and full indoor/outdoor season.
Her other, loftiest, goal is make the 2024 Olympic team. The top 10 women in the 2020 Games cleared between 14-8 and 16-0.
For now, she can cherish her biggest triumph yet.
“I feel so grateful for my team and my coach for building me up and encouraging me along the way,” she reflected. “I also have so much pride being a pole vaulter coming out of Shoreview, Minnesota. Nothing is better than bringing home the gold to my hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.