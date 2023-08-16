Julia Fixsen, the Mounds View graduate who won the NCAA pole vault championship in June, was battling a painful foot injury most of the school year, which fortunately improved enough — after a month-long break —for her to give it her best shot at nationals.

I was not in any pain during the outdoor season, but the potential for pain was always in the back of my mind, especially approaching a big meet again,” the Virginia Tech junior said last week. “I didn’t want what happened at ACCs to happen again.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.