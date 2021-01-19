Mustangs trip Cretin-DH in hoops opener; first time since 2014

Mounds View, red-hot from three-point range, toppled Cretin-Derham Hall 64-51 in their opener Friday evening at home.
The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak against the perennial power dating back to 2014.
The Mustangs sank 12 of 10 from outside the arc, led by junior guard Kobe Kirk, who was 4-for-6 and totaled 20 points. Senior guards Cole Sorenson and Evan Kim were each 2-for-2 on three’s and tallied 14 and 10 points, respectively. Junior guard Dylan Wheeler was 2-for-5 and scored eight points.
“We moved the ball very well and made shots,” assessed Coach David Leiser. “Cole Sorensen controlled the game from his point guard position against one of the top players in the state, Tre Holloman. Kobe Kirk really stepped up for us and hit some big shots. Defensively, we held them to 39 percent shooting. It was a great overall team win for us.”
Holloman, a Division I prospect, netted 16 points and Jack Plium 15 for the Raiders.
Cretin-Derham Hall was ranked No. 12 and Mounds View No. 15 in preseason by Minnesota Basketball News.
