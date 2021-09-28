Mustangs top Edina for first time in decades of trying

Mounds View tennis achieved a milestone victory last Wednesday, beating 37-time state champion Edina for the first time ever, 4-3.
“We have been playing Edina since our program started in the 1970’s,” said coach Scott Sundstrom, elated to finally beat the Hornets. Several losses to Edina have come in state tournaments.
The Mustangs swept the doubles points, and won at No. 1 singles with Katerina Smiricinschi tripping Sami Hankinson 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Mounds View’s normal No. 1 player, Molly Austin, was shifted to No. 1 doubles because she was not feeling well, Sundstrom said. Austin teamed with Emily Aman to win 6-3, 6-3. Shae Crocharell and Amanda Diao won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Avery Schifsky and Emma Sun won 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
In the other singles matches, Rory Wahlstrand, Annabelle Huang and Isabella Myrland lost in straight sets.
Mounds View is 10-1, losing only to top-ranked Minnetonka 7-0. Edina is 8-4, with two losses to Minnetonka, 7-0 and 5-2, and one to Rochester Mayo 4-3.
Bruce Strand is a sports contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.