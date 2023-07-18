Mounds View has nine wrestlers competing this week in the US Marine Corps Junior and 16U nationals in Fargo.
“That’s another school record,” said coach Daniel Engebretson, whose 2022-23 team set Mustang records of 31 wins, nine state qualifiers and five state place-winners, just one of the qualifiers being a senior.
The Mustang contestants in Fargo are Colton Loween (160 pounds), Brady Swenson (160), Apollo Ashby (170) and Quinlan Morgan (195) in Junior Boys Freestyle; James Walker (138) and Morgan in Junior Greco-Roman; Brett Swenson (113), Braeden Maxley (170), Ethan Swenson (170) and Joseph Muhlstein (182) in 16U Boys Freestyle; and Maxey in 16U Greco-Roman.
All earned their spots at Fargo in one of three available qualifying tournaments. The competition started June 15 and will conclude June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.