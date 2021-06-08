Mustangs rumble into section baseball finals

After outscoring opponents 32-1 in three five-inning wins, the Mounds View baseball team is one win away from the state tournament.
The Mustangs (16-7) will have two chances to win once in the Section 5AAAA finals on Wednesday, with the first game slated for 6 p.m. in Osseo, and a second game to follow if needed. Irondale (7-16), Spring Lake Park (9-12) and Roseville (11-12) are dueling for the finals slot.
The Mustangs beat Park Center 10-0 with Ben Rosin on the mound, striking out 11; then Spring Lake Park 10-0 on Ben Rosin’s one-hitter with seven strikeouts; then Roseville 12-1 with Will Rogers striking out seven, allowing two hits and a walk.
Blake Guerin went 5-for-7 at the plate and drove home seven runs. Brendan Goldman went 8-for-10, scoring seven runs and knocking in three. Rogers 4-for-8 with a triple, two doubles, and five RBI’s. Mason Dean was 5-for-8 with a double and triple. Reid Thurston was also 5-for-8.
If the Mustangs reach state, they’ll open June 15 in Chaska.
Rogers and Rosin have been chosen for coaches association state all-star series June 25-26 in Chaska, coach Mark Downey announced.
