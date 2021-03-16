Brynn Mills, Mounds View sophomore, was named to the All-Suburban East Conference team based on points earned during matches. Getting honorable mention were eighth-graders Bria Mills, Margot Derosier, and Aurora Weirens. The Mustangs boys and girls each placed seventh in the conference. At the Section 4 meet, the girls placed eighth of 10 teams and boys placed 10th of 13 teams. DeRosier placed 27th, Bria Mills 33rd, and Brynn Mills 34th. Max Derosier led the boys in 57th place.
