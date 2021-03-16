Brynn Mills, Mounds View sophomore, was named to the All-Suburban East Conference team based on points earned during matches. Getting honorable mention were eighth-graders Bria Mills, Margot Derosier, and Aurora Weirens. The Mustangs boys and girls each placed seventh in the conference. At the Section 4 meet, the girls placed eighth of 10 teams and boys placed 10th of 13 teams. DeRosier placed 27th, Bria Mills 33rd, and Brynn Mills 34th. Max Derosier led the boys in 57th place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.