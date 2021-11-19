The Mounds View girls soccer team had five all-conference players, two of whom made all-state, after a 15-3-2, section championship, conference runner-up season.
Olivia Gette, senior center back, and Lauren McAlpine, junior goalkeeper, were named to the coaches association Class 3A first team. Gette was also named to the Star-Tribune All-Metro team. McAlpine was also named to the all-state tournament team.
Also all-conference were senior midfielder Charlotte Deibert, senior forward Ava Westlund, and sophomore defender Amelia Gregory. Getting honorable mentions were sophomore forward Lauren Ballinger, junior defender Emily Johnson, and senior defender Ella Herbert.
Team awards went to junior forward Jessica Eischens (Most Valuable Teammate), Westlund (Golden Boot), Gette (Rock of the Defense), Gregory (Most Growth), Herbert and senior midfielder Ava Nelson (Spirit), sophomore defender Mica Ledesma (top rookie), Herbert (Be the Light) and senior midfielder Ava Thomas (Hard Hat).
The Mustangs collected a coaches association team academic Gold Award, while Johnson, Gregory, Nelson, Ledesma, Kyra Chervany and Anya Westlund were cited individually.
Awards were announced by coach Katelyn Fast.
McAlpine had a .930 save percentage and 0.44 goals-against average. Scoring leaders were Westlund with nine goals and three assist for 12 points, junior forward Grace Freimuth (7-5-12), Thomas (5-6-11), junior forward Celine Klum (6-4-10), Chervany (5-5-10), Ballinger (5-4-9), and Deibert (5-4-9).
The Mustangs, ranked No. 7 in the state, were 7-1-1 in the Suburban East Conference for second place behind state champion Stillwater (whom they tied 0-0). They won Section 5AAA, avenging a regular season loss to Champlin Park. At state, they lost to top-ranked Edina 3-0 in the first round, giving up two quick goals. Those were three of just nine total goals allowed in the season.
