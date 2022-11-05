Mounds View’s football season end with a 42-21 loss to the Shakopee Sabres on Friday evening after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter at Shakopee.

Owen Wark tossed three touchdown passes for the  Mustangs, who finished 3-7 with one playoff win. Wark had 14 TD pass and close to 1,500 yards for the season.

