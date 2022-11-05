Mounds View’s football season end with a 42-21 loss to the Shakopee Sabres on Friday evening after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter at Shakopee.
Owen Wark tossed three touchdown passes for the Mustangs, who finished 3-7 with one playoff win. Wark had 14 TD pass and close to 1,500 yards for the season.
Shakopee (7-3) took a big early lead on touchdown runs by Brady Kriegl from 23 yards, Dominic Jackson from two yards and Brandon Johnson from 19 yards, and three Ashton Kluseman kicks, in the opening peered.
Wark connected with Hunter Ebbed for a 21-yard score in the second period but Shakopee regained a three-TD lead when Garrison Monroe dashed 67 yards. It was 28-7 at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Wark hit Peter Nguyen for an eight-yard touchdown and Tyler Nystrom for a 14-yard touchdown. Each time, Shakopee answered with scoring runs by Jackson (seven yards) and Ari Gaiters (one yard).
Mounds View …. 0 7 0 14 — 21
Shakopee …….. 21 7 0 14 — 42
Shak — Brady Kriegl 23 run (Ashton Kluseman kick)
Shak — Dominic Jackson 2 run (Kluseman kick)
Shak — Brandon Johnson 19 run (Kluseman kick)
MV — Hunter Ebbed 21 pass from Owen Wark (Ben Holland kick)
Shak — Garrison Monroe 67 run (Kluseman kick)
MV — Peter Nguyễn 8 pass from Wark (Holland kick)
Shak — Jackson 7 run (Kluseman kick)
MV — Tyler Nystrom 14 pass from Wark (kick failed)
Shak — Ari Gaiters 1 run (John Thompson kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.