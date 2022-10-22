The Mounds View Mustangs (13-4-1) will face top-seeded Wayzata (17-0-1) in the first round of the state Class 3A girls soccer tournament on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina Community Center. The other pairings are No. 4 Centennial (14-2) vs. No. 5 Edina (14-4-1), No. 2 Rosemount (18-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (8-7-4), and No. 3 Stillwater (16-2) vs. Lakeville South (10-5). The semifinals will be played Wednesday, Nov. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium, at 8 and 10 a.m. If Mounds View wins, they would play in the earlier game. The finals will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mustangs face top-seeded Wayzata in first round of state soccer
