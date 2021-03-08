Elliott McArthur, Mounds View sophomore, has broken the Minnesota high school record for the indoor mile twice this winter.
McArthur lowered his record to 4:11.88 on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Adidas National Invitational in Virginia Beach, Va. He placed fourth, with an Alabama runner winning in 4:10.
He originally broke the record in January with a 4:15, also in Virginia. The previous record was held by Nick Schneider of Benilde-St. Margaret’s for over 20 years.
“My short term goal is to get down to 4:08 (in the indoor mile) this year, and win state in the 1600,” McArthur said. “Long term, to get under 4:00, and win an NCAA championship.”
A year-round runner, the 6-foot-1, 145-pound McArthur has been training on the treadmill, occasionally at indoor tracks when he can get in one, and otherwise “outside in the cold and snow.”
In cross country this fall, McArthur placed ninth in an unofficial state meet organized by Twin Cities Running Club after the MSHSL canceled all fall state meets and tournaments.
