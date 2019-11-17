The Mounds View swimming team had a delegation of six girls in seven events at the state Class AA swimming meet and scored points in five of them by placing in the top 16.
The Mustangs totaled 25 points for 22nd-place after action Friday and Saturday evenings at the University of Minneota. Edina was team champion.
The Mustangs top finish was 10th by the 200 freestyle relay team of Zoe Rylander, Nora Waffensmith, Anne Moen and Megan West in 1:39.29.
West placed 14th in 100 freestyle with 53.26.
Alli Misialek placed 15th in butterfly with 58.27. She was also a backstroke qualifier but didn’t advance to the second day (top 16).
The 400 freestyle team of Rylander, Misialkek, Moen and West placed 15th in 3:38.68.
The medley relay team of Misialek, Elly Lynch, Zoey Rylander and Moe placed 16th in 1:51.90.
Annie Moen reached the consolation finals with a 24.39 swim in prelims but had a DQ.
All are seniors except Lynch, a sophomore.
