Mounds View won its sixth straight game Monday, beating Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1, then had the win streak snapped at Forest Lake, 3-1, on Wednesday evening. The Mustangs are 9-5.
Andrew Boeser pitched in and out of trouble for six innings against CDH (2-10), allowing just two hits and three walks. He stranded runners in scoring position three times and struck out seven.
CDH’s Ben Weber threw four shutout innings, but in the fifth, with two runners on base after an error and walk, Will Rogers sent them home with a line drive to right-center, then scored when Reid Thurston followed with another line-drive double, over the left fielder.
This marked three straight games of no earned runs allowed by Mustang starters, following Ben Rosin and Rogers.
In the seventh, CDH loaded the bases against Thurston on two walks and a single with one out. Blake Guerin relieved, and walked a runner home. But he got the next two batters to end the game.
Mounds View made no errors.Thurston and Guerin each had a double and single.
At Forest Lake, Austin Bergum of the Rangers (6-7) handcuffed the Mustangs; throwing just 63 pitches for the complete game victory, allowing three hits, no walks and one hit-by-pitch.
Ben Rosin gave Mounds View a chance to win, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing just 1 earned run, scattering six hits and two walks, striking out six. Cole Hinkel finished.
Down 3-0 in the seventh, the Mustangs averted the shutout with consecutive one-out doubles by Logan Grimm and Mason Dean but Bergum got the next two batters.
The Mustangs travel to East Ridge on Friday.
