Mustangs are conference boys track champs

Scoring steadily in 17 of 18 events, the Mounds View boys track team captured the Suburban East Conference championship last week.
The Mustangs had gold medals in three events as they outscored runner-up 211 to 190 in the 10-team meet Tuesday and Thursday at White Bear Lake.
They had placed eighth in the state true-team meet a week earlier.
“We decided this year to focus more on the conference,” coach Ross Fleming said. “We don’t have the depth you need for true-team. We are more top-loaded this year. We had a really good meet. We beat Stillwater by 20, even though we left about 20 points on the field.”
Will Skelly and Elliott McArthur were the top two in both the 800 and 1600 runs. Skelly won the 800 in 1:56.13 and McArthur in 1:58.09. McArthur won the 1600 in 4:28.41 with Skelly right behind in 4:29.61. Matt Miller was runner-up in the 3200 with 9:28.83.
The Mustangs won the 4x400 relay with Max Derosier, Skelly, McArthur and Victor Lelinga in 3:24.36. They took third in the 4x800 with Ellis Malone, Max Derosier, Miller and Otto Coleman (8:12.54) and third in the 4x200 with Sam Magnuson, Max Gregory, Scott, and Lelinga (1:32.00). The only event they were blanked was the 4x100, where they dropped a handoff.
Sprinter Michael Scott took second in 100 (11.44) and fourth in the 200 (23.14). Hurdler Ben Howlett took third in both the 110 (15.49) and 300 (41.19). Jumper Elijah Anderson took third in the triple (47-4) and fifth in the long (20-10 1/4).
Thor Berthaume was second in pole vault (12-6), Magnuson fifth (11-6) and Jason Walker seventh (11-0).
Four Mustangs made finals in the 400. Lelinga took second (50.83), Deroisier fifth (51.54), Gregory sixth (51.96) and Eric Phennig-Wendt eighth (52.79).
And four Mustangs scored in shot put, too, with Will Ketola second (46-10 1/4), Isaiah Jackson third (46-5), Luke Eggert fourth (44-5) and Brady Alquist seventh (42-10). In discus, Jackson was seventh (121-0) and Reggie Smith eighth (120-10).
Team scoring was (1) Mounds View 211 (2) Stillwater 190 (3) Forest Lake 158 (4) White Bear Lake 134 (5) Roseville Area 77 (6) Woodbury 45 (7) East Ridge 53 (8) Irondale 32 (9) Park 8 (10) Cretin-Derham Hall 5.
