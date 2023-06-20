drew

Drew Rogers

 Brennan Schachtner

Drew Rogers, Mounds View junior catcher, slugger and pitcher, has been named Metro Player of the Year by the Star-Tribune — the same honor conferred on his brother Will Rogers two years ago.

Rogers, already committed to Georgia Tech, has hit .433 over the last two seasons in a very strong conference, the Suburban East. This season, the 6-foot, 220-pound athlete had nine homers heading into the state tournament. 

