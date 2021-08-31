Mustang track season awards

All-State athletes:
Will Skelly (junior) State Champion in 800
Elliott McArthur (sophomore) State Runner-up in 3200
4 x 4 State Runner-up team: Skelly, McArthur, Max DeRosier (junior), Victor Lelinga (sophomore)
Ben Howlett (senior) 300 Int. Hurdles
Academic All-State:
Will Skelly, Max DeRosier, Ben Howlett, Matt Miller (senior) William Ketola (senior), Luke Eggert (junior), Sam Magnuson (senior) and Michael Scott (senior)
All Conference Team:
Ben Howlett - 110 HH and 300 IMS
Michael Scott - 100, 200 and 4 x 200
Victor Lelinga - 400, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400
Max DeRosier - 400, 4 X 800 and 4 X 400
Will Skelly - 800, 1600 and 4 x 400
Elliott McArthur - 800, 1600 and 4 x 400
Matt Miller - 3200 and 4 X 800
Max Gregory (junior) 4 x 200
Sam Magnuson (senior) - 4 x 200 and Pole Vault
Ellis Maloney (senior) - 4 X 800
Otto Coleman (freshman) - 4 x 800
Elijah Anderson (junior) - High Jump, Long Jump and Triple Jump
Thor Berthiaume (sophomore) - Pole Vault
William Ketola - Shot Put
Isaiah Jackson (senior) - Shot Put
Luke Eggert - Shot Put
All-Conference Honorable Mention:
Brady Alquist (junior) - Shot Put
Isaiah Jackson - Discus
Reggie Smith- (senior) - Discus
Max Gregory- 400
Eric Phennig-Wendt (junior) - 400
Jason Walker (sophomore) - Pole Vault
Team was 2021 Conference Champions
Team Awards:
Field Event MVP - Elijah Anderson
Co-Track Event MVPs - Will Skelly and Elliott McArthur
Coaches Award - Ben Howlett
Jim Bergstrom Memorial Award - Luke Welsh (senior)
Most Improved Field Event - Thor Berthiaume
Most Improved Track Event - Michael Scott
Golden Baton(Relay MVP) - Sam Magnuson
Rookie of the Year-Field Event- Colin Elliott
Co-Rookie of the Year-Track Event - Ethan Zhao (freshman) and Victor Lelinga
Submitted by Mounds View High School boys track coach Ross Fleming
