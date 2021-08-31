Mustang track season awards

Elliot McArthur, Ben Howlett, and Will Skelly at the state track tournament. 

 Submitted

All-State athletes:

Will Skelly (junior) State Champion in 800

Elliott McArthur (sophomore) State Runner-up in 3200

4 x 4 State Runner-up team: Skelly, McArthur, Max DeRosier (junior), Victor Lelinga (sophomore)

Ben Howlett (senior) 300 Int. Hurdles

 

Academic All-State:

Will Skelly, Max DeRosier, Ben Howlett, Matt Miller (senior) William Ketola (senior), Luke Eggert (junior), Sam Magnuson (senior) and Michael Scott (senior)

 

All Conference Team:

Ben Howlett - 110 HH and 300 IMS

Michael Scott - 100, 200 and 4 x 200

Victor Lelinga - 400, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400

Max DeRosier - 400, 4 X 800 and 4 X 400

Will Skelly - 800, 1600 and 4 x 400

Elliott McArthur - 800, 1600 and 4 x 400

Matt Miller - 3200 and 4 X 800

Max Gregory (junior) 4 x 200

Sam Magnuson (senior) -  4 x 200 and Pole Vault

Ellis Maloney (senior) -  4 X 800

Otto Coleman (freshman) - 4 x 800

Elijah Anderson (junior) -  High Jump, Long Jump and Triple Jump

Thor Berthiaume (sophomore) - Pole Vault

William Ketola - Shot Put

Isaiah Jackson (senior) - Shot Put

Luke Eggert - Shot Put

 

All-Conference Honorable Mention:

Brady Alquist (junior) - Shot Put

Isaiah Jackson - Discus

Reggie Smith- (senior) - Discus

Max Gregory- 400

Eric Phennig-Wendt (junior) - 400

Jason Walker (sophomore) - Pole Vault

 

Team was 2021 Conference Champions

 

Team Awards:

Field Event MVP - Elijah Anderson

Co-Track Event MVPs - Will Skelly and Elliott McArthur

Coaches Award - Ben Howlett

Jim Bergstrom Memorial Award - Luke Welsh (senior)

Most Improved Field Event - Thor Berthiaume

Most Improved Track Event - Michael Scott

Golden Baton(Relay MVP) - Sam Magnuson

Rookie of the Year-Field Event- Colin Elliott 

Co-Rookie of the Year-Track Event - Ethan Zhao (freshman) and Victor Lelinga

 

Submitted by Mounds View High School boys track coach Ross Fleming

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.