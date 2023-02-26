Mounds View edged Stillwater for the Section 4AA boys swimming championship Saturday and qualified for the state in five events, including three relays.
It was Mounds View’s second straight section title after they ended a long run of championships by Stillwater last year.
Team scoring was Mounds View 424, Stillwater 415, St. Paul Central 339, Roseville 261, White Bear Lake 229, Tartan 141, North 130 and St. Paul Harding 68.
Mounds View won two relays — the medley in 1:37.16 with Josh Wallin (butterfly), Nathan Hare (backstroke), Steven Zhou (breaststroke) and Justin Wang (freestyle), and the 200 freestyle in 1:29.09 with Wang, Theo Gafencu, Danny Bai and Hare. Also advancing to state is the second-place 400 freestyle with Bai, Gafencu, Tyler Quattrin and Wallin (3:16.03).
Wallin was the backstroke champion in 50.76, Wang was second in breaststroke (1:00.39) to qualify for state.
The Mustangs best events were breaststroke with Wang second, Hare fourth (1:01.19), Zhou fifth (1:02.55) and Luke Schmitzer seventh (1:06.20), and 50 freestyle with Wallin third (21.93), Wang fourth (22.32) and Gavencu fifth (22.95).
Also reaching finals were Bai, third in the 200 freestyle (1:48.94; Zhou, third in the butterfly (54.82) with Gafencu fifth (56.54); Quatrain, fourth the individual medley (1:59.65) with Isaac Ramen seventh (2:11.06) and Soren Wilkes eighth (2:14.42); Hare, fourth in the 100 freestyle (48.77) with Bai fifth (49.46); and Schmitzer, fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:11.14).
