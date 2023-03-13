Alana Schmitzer, an all-conference athlete and musician, was Mounds View High School’s girl nominee for the Triple A Award, a Minnesota State High School League program honoring seniors for achievement in arts, academics and athletics.
Sports, music and studies “each involve a very different set of skills,” she said, and helped her develop “a better creative mind” and leadership ability.
Schmitzer was an all-conference swimmer for four years. She lettered three years in Nordic Ski and made all-conference as a senior.
A cello player, she was section leader for solo ensemble for music contests. A relatively late starter in music, she worked hard at it, joining multiple orchestras.
Academically, she carries a 3.975 grade-point-average. She especially enjoyed a CIS Physics class her senior year when she was on a team that built a catapult, then do various tests and calculations about the distance and velocity of projectiles.
“This lab broadened my knowledge and demonstrated my creative thinking skills,” commented Schmitzer, who plans to attend St. Olaf and major in Biology/Pre Med.
