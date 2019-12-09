Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 25F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some passing clouds. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.