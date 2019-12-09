The Mounds View cross country team, making its second straight trip to the Nike Nationals, finished 19th of 22 teams Saturday, competing against the nation’s elite prep runners in Eugene, Ore., where Nike is based.
The Mustangs, coached by Ross Fleming, were both state champions and Nike Regionals champions this season, the latter qualifying them for nationals, where they finished 17th a year ago.
Nike nationals is regarded as a runners paradise. Competition to qualify for one of the 22 slots is fierce. The qualifying teams are all flown to Oregon, presented with top-notch apparel and equipment, given meals and hotel lodging, all at Nike’s expense, and mix with many of the country’s top distance runners and coaches.
Alec Nelson led the Mustangs in Eugene, placing 99th of 203 runners in 16:17. This was the first time that Finn Sokolowski did not lead the team as he placed 106th in 16:21. Elliott McArther was 123rd (16:30), Will Sacay 162nd (16:51), Matt Miller 168th (16:57), Santina Preciado 184th (17:09) and Nathan Apostle 198th (17:25).
