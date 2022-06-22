Raegan Valois was the lone all-conference player for the Mounds View girls lacrosse team that had a 6-8 record including 2-7 in conference. Valois, senior midfielder who scored 39 goals, also was named all-section. Sophomore Ella Westerman had 17 goals, freshman Brigitte Otto 14, senior Abigail Norlinger 13 and sophomore Evelyn Anderson 12.  Anderson and Otto led in assists with six each. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Bond had a .437 save percentage. Norlinger, Westerman and senior defender Rachel Kluz got honorable mention to all-conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.