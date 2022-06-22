Raegan Valois was the lone all-conference player for the Mounds View girls lacrosse team that had a 6-8 record including 2-7 in conference. Valois, senior midfielder who scored 39 goals, also was named all-section. Sophomore Ella Westerman had 17 goals, freshman Brigitte Otto 14, senior Abigail Norlinger 13 and sophomore Evelyn Anderson 12. Anderson and Otto led in assists with six each. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Bond had a .437 save percentage. Norlinger, Westerman and senior defender Rachel Kluz got honorable mention to all-conference.
