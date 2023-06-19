A Mounds View girls quartet placed first in a four by one mile relay at the annual Nike Nationals meet while also doing well in individual 5,000 meters and mile and half-mile races this past weekend in Eugene, OR.

Linnea Ousdigian, Emily Mehta, Maya Francisco and Taylor Isabel each ran just over four laps (a mile each). Isabel ran a superb anchor mile. She got the baton in third place, 22 seconds behind a Michigan team and two seconds behind a Montana team. Isabel, a Minnesota Gophers recruit, quickly grabbed second place and started closing the gap on the leader. She took the lead and out sprinted the Michigan anchor to the tape. Their total time was 21:30.49.

