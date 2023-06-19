A Mounds View girls quartet placed first in a four by one mile relay at the annual Nike Nationals meet while also doing well in individual 5,000 meters and mile and half-mile races this past weekend in Eugene, OR.
Linnea Ousdigian, Emily Mehta, Maya Francisco and Taylor Isabel each ran just over four laps (a mile each). Isabel ran a superb anchor mile. She got the baton in third place, 22 seconds behind a Michigan team and two seconds behind a Montana team. Isabel, a Minnesota Gophers recruit, quickly grabbed second place and started closing the gap on the leader. She took the lead and out sprinted the Michigan anchor to the tape. Their total time was 21:30.49.
On Friday, three of the girls ran a 5K on the track for the first time. They all beat their best cross country 5,000 times. Among 35 runners, Isabel placed eighth in 17:08.26, Ousdigian 15th in 17:43.73, and Mehta 21st in 17:53.62.
In that event, which began at 9 p.m., fans were given cowbells to stand close to the track and cheer the runners on as they ran 12 1/2 laps.
Also making the trip was Abby Urriola, 8th grader, who ran two middle school races, placing 21st of 70 in the mile on Thursday in 5:23.83 and 25th of 77 in the 800 meters Friday in 2:25.58. Both were personal bests.
Mounds View girls track coach Jimmy McArthur orchestrated the Mounds View contingent, who ran under the name Mounds View TC as a club team. Last year Taylor Isabel and Emily Mehta raced at Nike Outdoor Nationals but this was the first time a Mustang girls group has done the relay at Nike Nationals. Boys contingents have gone to multiple Nike track and cross country meets but did not participate this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.