Mustang boys soccer state champs list season awards

Season awards for Mounds View’s state champion boys soccer team include five all-conference picks, three all-staters, four all state-tournament picks, and one Mr. Soccer finalist.
Sam Hoyt, senior forward was one of five finalists for Class 3A Mr. Soccer, and was selected team Most Valuable Player. Hoyt played just one season for the Mustangs after transferring from Shattuck-St. Mary’s,
Hoyt and Foster Conlin, senior center back defender, were first-team picks on the coaches association Class 3A all-state team, and senior midfielder Joseph Swallen was named to the second team.
Hoyt, Swallen, junior midfielder Simon Greer and senior midfielder Bryce Dullum got all-tournament nods.
Named to the all-Suburban East team were Conlin, Hoyt, Swallen, Greer and senior forward Henry Elias. Getting honorable mentions were Dullum, junior midfielder Aariz Arshad, junior goalkeeper Aidan Petrich.
Other team awards went to Elias (Playmaker) and sophomore midfielder Asher Wynn (rookie of the year).
Top scorers were Hoyt with 16 goals and three assists, Elias with 13 goals and five assists, and Greer with 10 goals and 12 assists.
The Mustangs were champions of the Suburban East Conference, with a 7-2 record, and Section 5AAA, where they upset top-ranked, previously-unbeaten Maple Grove 5-4 in the semifinals. At state, the Mustangs defeated Stillwater, Rochester Mayo and Rosemount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.