The Mounds View boys hockey team had two all-conference picks — junior forward Ryan Collins and senior defenseman Cale Goenner — after finishing 6-6 in the Suburban East Conference and 11-16 overall.
Collins also got the team’s award for Most Valuable Player. Other team awards went to senior Jack Simser (most improved) and junior Evan Johnson (hardest worker).
All-conference honorable mentions went to senior Henry Claridge, junior Luke Morrisette, junior James Harrington and senior George DeMay.
Double-digit scorers for the Mustangs were (goals-assists-points) Collins 7-19-26, Claridge 9-17-26, DeMay 10-10-20, Morrisette 10-7-17, senior Jake McAlpine 6-7-13, Goenner 6-6-12, junior Jacob Drews 1-11-12, Simser 6-5-11 and junior Carson Brodt 5-6-11.
