Following are wrap-ups for Mounds View basketball and hockey teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Following are wrap-ups for Mounds View basketball and hockey teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colby Deluce and Jacob Becher, Mounds View senior guards, were named to the All-Suburban East Conference team. Junior guard Joey Fretheim got honorable mentions. Deluce led the Mustangs with 17.4 points per game. Becher averaged 12.9 points and Fretheim 11.6. The Mustangs were 17-11 overall and 9-9 in the SEC.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bria Stenstrom and Yasmeen Abed of Mounds View were selected for the all-Suburban East Conference team. Stenstrom, junior guard, averaged 18.5 points. Abed, senior guard, averaged 14.4 points. Third-leading scorer was senior guard Jessica Eischens with 10.0 ppg. Getting honorable mentions were Eischens and senior Julia Peterson. The Mustangs were 14-14 overall and 6-12 in the conference.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Lauren Ballinger and Jennifer Rupp of Mounds View/Irondale were named to the all-Suburban East Conference list. Ballinger, junior forward from Mounds View, led MVI with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists. Jennifer Rupp, senior goalie from Irondale, had an .884 save percentage. The Mustangs were 6-18-2 overall and 1-12-1 in conference. Getting honorable mentions were senior Ellie Fagerlee, junior Madelyn Tinkle, and eighth-grader Sarah Johnson.
BOYS HOCKEY
Three Mounds View players were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team. They are junior forward Johnny Conlin, sophomore defenseman Sam Schulte, and senior goalie Aidan Petrich. Conlin led the Mustangs scoring with 25 goals and 36 assists for 61 points. Schulte was their second-leading scorer with 16 goals and 30 assists for 46 points. Petrich posted a .916 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against-average. Getting honorable mentions were seniors Jack Loucks, Landon Mazzocco and Grant Dean. The Mustangs were 12-13-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the SEC.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.