Julia Fixsen has been close before. But this time, the Mounds View graduate soared all the way to the top as the NCAA pole vault champion.
Fixsen, a Virginia Tech junior, cleared a personal best 14 feet, 7 1/4 inches at nationals in Austin, Texas, on June 9 for the gold medal.
Nastassja Campbell of Washington cleared the same height, but not until her third attempt. Fixsen, before a large rooting gallery from home, made it on her first attempt. The exciting event lasted until 10:30 p.m.
“I had 15 family members here, so it was kind of a little bit of pressure for me to do well," Fixsen told FloTrack.com. “I really appreciated them cheering me on every time. Being able to greet them when it was all over and take lots of pictures was really great."
Fixsen placed third in the NCAA indoor meet in 2022 with 14-7 5/8, and fifth in the NCAA outdoor meet that year with 14-5 1/4. In 2021, with Georgia, where she started her college career, she battled injuries and placed 11th at indoor nationals. In 2020, she was NCAA indoor runner-up with 14-7 1/2.
This season, Fixsen was 11th in the NCAA indoor meet with 14-1 1/4 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference meet with 14-4 3/8. She was actually ranked just 10th entering nationals but saved her best for last.
Virginia Tech had four of the top 15, led by Fixsen, in the event.
Coach Bob Phillips, quoted on Virginia Tech’s web site, said, “I am especially happy for Julia. She finished the indoor season fighting through some pain, so to see her pain-free at the end of the outdoor season and to watch her hard work and patience pay off with both the conference and national titles was outstanding."
In high school, Fixsen won state titles in 2017 and 2018. Her vault of 13-9 1/4 in 2018 remains the state record.
