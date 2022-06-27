The Mounds View boys 4x800 relay team that set a state record in May lowered their time by three seconds and placed third in the Nike National meet on June 18 in Eugene, Oregon.
The quartet of Elliott McArthur, Maximus Gregor, Victor Lelinga and William Skelly finished in 7:36.72, each turning in a personal record split. There were 12 entrants. The top two teams were The Dale (IL) with 7:32.15 and Valley Project (NJ) with 7:32.79.
“All four kids had PR’s and we got third place, earning All-America status,” coach Ross Fleming said. “So it went pretty well.”
Skelly also placed 10th in the mile run with a time of 4:11.98. McArthur placed 27th in 4:15.04. (In high school national meets, they normally run mile and two-mile races rather than the 1600 and 3200).
In the 4x800, the Mustangs were running were running second or third throughout and wound up third.
“We would have liked to have won, of course, and stand at the top of the podium,” said McArthur, “but, to finish third in the nation, and for all of us to ‘PR’ again, we were pretty happy and excited.”
The Mustangs were invited to Nike nationals after posting a state record 7:39.91 time in their conference meet on May 26 in Cottage Grove. That was best time in the nation at that point, according to Nike. By nationals, they had the second-best time behind an Indiana team.
The conference and national meets were the only times this quartet ran together. Their time at nationals stands as the state record. The previous state record of 7:41.94 had stood since 1998, set by a Stillwater quartet at Nike Nationals.
Skelly will continue his track career at Duke University. Gregory will run for St. Thomas University. McArthur and Lelinga will be seniors this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.