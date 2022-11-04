Emily Johnson scored both goals as the Mounds View Mustangs won the state tournament third-place game over Stillwater 2-1 on Friday morning.
In action at the West St. Paul Dome, Johnson scored in the 23rd and 71st minutes, the first assisted by Anya Westlund. The senior midfielder finished with 13 goals, tying Sophia Ohmann for the team lead.
Two minutes after Johnson’s second goal, Stillwater’s Rylee Lawrence got one past Mustang goalie Lauren McAlpine, but the Mustangs held on in the finals seven minutes.
Mounds View, which had lost to Stillwater 3-1 on Sept. 27, finished 15-4-1. Previously at state, the Mustangs beat top-seeded, unbeaten Wayzata 3-2 in a shootout and lost to Edina 1-0 in the semifinals. Edina lost to Rosemount 1-0 in the championship game.
