Emily

Emily Johnson scored both goals for the Mustangs.

 Jon Namyst

Emily Johnson scored both goals as the Mounds View Mustangs won the state tournament third-place game over Stillwater 2-1 on Friday morning.

In action at the West St. Paul Dome, Johnson scored in the 23rd and 71st minutes, the first assisted by Anya Westlund. The senior midfielder finished with 13 goals, tying Sophia Ohmann for the team lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.