Girls basketball: Mustang honors, leaders listed
The Mounds View girls basketball team had one all-conference pick, sophomore guard Bria Stenstrom, and one honorable mention, senior guard Maddie Hanson. Stenstrom averaged 12.8 points and Hanson 12.0 points. The Mustangs finished 5-13 in the Suburban East and 9-17 overall.
Boys basketball: Kirk, Wheeler repeat on all-SEC
The Mounds View boys basketball team had two all-Suburban East Conference picks in senior guards Dylan Wheeler and Kobe Kirk.
It was the third all-conference honor for Wheeler and second for Kirk. This year, Kirk averaged 20.8 points and Wheeler 12.8. Wheeler missed nine games with a wrist injury.
Wheeler totaled 1,110 points in four years as a starter. Kirk had 876 points in two years as a starter.
Getting honorable mentions were senior Ryan Edelman (7.0 points per game) and juniors Colby Deluce (10.3) and Jacob Becher (8.1). The Mustangs were 16-12 overall and 8-10 in conference.
Girls hockey: Mustang honors, leaders listed
The Mounds View girls hockey team had three All-Suburban East Conference picks and three honorable mentions.
Named all-conference were Ava Bullert, senior forward; Lindsey Berggren, senior forward; Lauren Ballinger, sophomore forward. Honorable mentions went to Berit Hudson, junior defenseman; Lauren McAlpine, junior defenseman; and Abby Norlinger, senior goalie.
Scoring leaders (goals-assists-points) were Ballinger (12-19-31), Bullert (15-15-30), Berggren (13-8-21), McAlpine (6-8-14) and Maddie Rinkle (3-10-13). Norlinger had an 8.95 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against-average.
The Mustangs were 12-14 overall and 7-7 in conference.
