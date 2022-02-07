Boys basketball: Mustangs trip Rangers 65-43
Mounds View took a 41-19 halftime lead and coasted to a 65-43 win over Forest Lake on Friday evening on the Rangers’ court. Kobe Kirk sank 20 points and Ryan Edelman 17 to lead the Mustangs (11-7). Jacob Becher added nine points. Nick Bartlett led the Rangers (3-14) with 15 points.
Girls basketball: Mustangs top Coon Rapids, lose to Forest Lake
Mounds View has an 8-10 record after beating Coon Rapids 43-38 there Monday and losing to Forest Lake 69-59 at home Thursday. Bria Stenstrom tallied 19 points and Yasmeen Abed 14 for the Mustangs. Jenny Ntambwe hit 17 for the Cardinals (0-19). Maddie Hanson pumped in 26 points in the loss to Forest Lake and Stenstrom added 11. The Rangers (6-15) were carried by Greta Krieder with 32 points.
Girls hockey: Mustangs lose at Roseau, Warroad on trip north
The Mounds View girls hockey team journeyed to the northern border for two games this weekend, losing to Roseau 3-1 on Friday and to Warroad 4-1 on Saturday. Ava Bullert had the Mustangs’ goal in both games. Memphis Mertens delivered all three goals for Roseau (14-8-2), giving her 24 for the season. Warroad had four different players find the net while outshooting the Mustangs 36-8. Mounds View (12-12) will close the regular season Tuesday at Eden Prairie.
