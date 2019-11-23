Seven Mounds View football players, all seniors, were named to the All-District team, and two of them got special honors, after an 8-3 season by the Mustangs.
Mustang quarterback Cole Stenstrom was named co-Offensive MVP, and A.J. Hunt was named Defensive Lineman of the Year, for the district. by the district coaches.
Also all-conference were wide receivers Jack Roeber and Collin Hoyhtya, running back Brian Tebbutt, and linebackers Brendan Dunagan and Nate Rewald.
Stenstrom passed for 2,135 yards (a school record) and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 10 touchdowns. Roeber caught 39 passes for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hoyhtya caught 46 for 617 yards and three touchdowns. Tebbett had 173 rushes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hunt made 77 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, and seven sacks. Dunagan notched 93 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks. Rewald led in tackles with 104 total and 44 solo, and with three fumble recoveries.
Other productive receivers were junior Tate Lahr (23 for 352 and two TD’s), junior Mason Dean (20 for 233, four TD’s) and Tebbutt (14 for 85).
Also strong on the defensive unit that held seven of 11 opponents to two touchdowns or less were senior Mateo Cisneros (63 tackles, five interceptions), senior Ben Kettelhut (43 tackles, nine pass-breakups), junior Drew Lingren (36 tackles, nine sacks), senior Tommy Woldt (53 tackles) and junior Cole Sandahl (33 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.