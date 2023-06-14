Mounds View lost to Minnetonka 4-3 in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday when the Skippers scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a close play at the plate at CHS Field.
The Mustangs (15-10) now face Lakeville South in the consolation bracket Wednesday, 9 a.m., at St. Anthony Village.
With Colten Benedict on first base and one out, Maxwell Pederson ripped a double to left-center off Andrew Simon. It appeared that Benedict would score easily, but he held up at third when he saw coach Paul Tweege raise his arms in celebration, thinking the coach was giving him the stop sign. But Benedict then saw he still had time to scoot home, and beat the throw.
Mounds View took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Drew Rogers belted a two-run homer and Ryan Counihan singled home another run.
Minnetonka (18-7) countered with a two-run double by Jacob McClusky in the bottom of the fourth, and Benedict tied the score with a solo home run in the fifth.
Pitching for the Mustangs were Tyler Guerin (1 1/3 innings, one run), Andrew Getty (1 1/3 innings, one run) and Simon (3 2/3 innings, two runs). They gave 10 hits and one walk, and struck out four.
Pitching for Minnetonka were Evan Kueppers (two scoreless innings), Kieran Haaland (1 1/3 scoreless) and Maxwell Nelson (3 2/3 innings, three runs).
