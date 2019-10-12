East View stole a victory from Mounds View on Friday night, prevailing 41-40 after trailing by 12 with a minute and a half left, in a game with more twists and turns than a rollercoaster.
With both offenses explosive despite miserable conditions — mid 30’s, biting wind, sleet — Mounds View led 40-28 after scoring four straight touchdowns.
East Ridge was fourth-and-7 from their own 35 with two minutes left and had not done much with their passing game. Mounds View appeared to have it won.
But Raptor quarterback Ryan Larson came up with two big throws, the first for a long gainer to a double-teamed receiver who caught the ball after both Mustang defenders lost their footing, then a 16-yarder to Nolan Goetz in the end zone,
That made it 40-35 with 1:28 left, and the Raptors (4-3) were able to set up for an onside kick at the Mustang 45 due to a 15-yard penalty. They recovered the kick at the 32, and Larson dashed to the end zone on the next play after a good fake on the handoff. The stunned Mustangs were suddenly down 41-40. The Raptors went for two but the Mustangs stopped Larson’s run.
Their kickoff man came through again as his kickoff went over the Mustang return man and the runback was stopped at the 13-yard line.
Eighty-seven yards in 88 seconds was a daunting task, even for Mustangs quarterback Cole Stenstrom, who was having a tremendous game with three touchdowns and 380 yards through the air, and two more touchdowns rushing.
Stenstrom carved out three first downs while the Mustangs used their last two time outs. Bur the QB’s Hail Mary pass from near midfield with 13 seconds left was intercepted at the one-yard-line by Nate With.
The Mustangs still had the very rare opportunity to win a game on the final play with a safety, the Raptors being just a yard from the end zone. However, the Mustangs could not push the Raptors back on that final play as Larson and his O-line held their ground. A no-gain quarterback sneak was never more exciting.
The No. 7 ranked Mustangs (5-2) trailed 28-14 after a first half filled with costly mistakes.
They fumbled on a handoff on the second play of the game at their 20 and East Ridge’s KJ Moore scored three plays later.
A long pass from Stenstrom to Tate Lahr gained over 50 yards but the receiver fumbled when tackled at the 10, leaving them behind 14-7.
And an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the Mustang defense gave East Ridge a fourth-and-1 at the nine, rather than fourth-and-16 at the 24. Moore busted into the end zone for a 21-7 lead, the second of his three touchdowns.
A couple breaks went the other way after halftime as East Ridge blundered twice. Their kick return for a touchdown was called back for holding. Then they botched the snap on a punt and Mounds View had a very short field, with Stenstrom scoring from the one to make it 28-21.
Stenstrom went long again a few minutes later and this time the Mustangs got all the way to the end zone with Jeff Roeber taking it 66 yards to knot the score at 28. That was the senior slinger’s third TD toss of the game, following a 25-yarder to Mason Dean and four-yarder to Collin Hoyhta in the first half.
With the score still 28-28, East Ridge drove to fourth-and-goal at the Mustang three in the fourth quarter. Passing up a field goal, they called for an option by Larson, but the Mustangs’ Mateo Cisneros chased him down for no gain.
The Mustangs needs 97 yards to take the lead and Stenstrom took them all the way, with three first-down passes and a pair of runs, the first covering 20 yards for a first down and the next covering the final eight for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Mustangs forced a punt and hit paydirt again on a 13-yard run by Brian Tebbutt. However, they failed to convert after the last two TD’s. Ben Samuel, who’d made four conversion kicks, missed after Stenstrom’s TD. Tebbutt, after his TD, was stopped on a run. Two more huge missed opportunities for they Mustangs in a game where neither team could afford them.
The Mustangs will close the regular season at Roseville Area (0-7) on Wednesday.
East Ridge ………. 14 14 0 13 — 41
Mounds View …… 0 14 14 12 — 40
ER — KJ Moore 5 run (Cory Gounili kick)
ER — Ryan Larson 1 run (Gounilli kick)
MV — Mason Dean 25 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Ben Samuel kick)
ER — Moore 10 run (Gounill kick)
MV — Collin Hoyhtya 4 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
ER — Moore 2 run (Gounilli kick)
MV — Stenstrom 1 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Jeff Roeber 66 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — Stenstrom 8 run (kick failed)
MV — Brian Tebbutt 13 run (run failed)
ER —Nolan Goetz 16 pass from Larson (Gounilli kick)
ER — Larson 32 run (run failed)
