Kauls, Landsberger enter state prep hoops Hall of Fame

Mounds View’s Ziggy Kauls and Mark Landsberger were among 15 individuals to be inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Kauls, 81, who coached the Mustang boys to state championships in 1972 and 1999, logging 739 career wins (No. 3 all-time) and 12 state appearances in 45 seasons, was present in the ceremony in downtown Minneapolis at the Lumber Exchange Event Center.
Landsberger, who did not attend, led the Mustangs to the 1972 championship and a return trip in 1973, logging 1,290 points and 910 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward went on to 16-year pro career after playing collegiately with the Gophers and Arizona State. Landsberger spent seven years in the NBA and was a backup forward on the Los Angeles Lakers championship teams in 1980 and 1982. His forte was rebounding; he once grabbed 29 in a single game.
The inductees, or their representatives, were interviewed by WCCO personality Dave Lee at the podium before a crowd of friends, relatives and fans.
Kauls, who retired in 2012, recalled how he got his start in basketball as a kid in Forest Lake, when the school superintendent, a neighbor, routinely let him and friends borrow the key to the gymnasium. He recalled how he first got the Mounds View job; another man who would have been named to the post decided to coach at a new Irondale school instead.
About his lofty record, he said, “We always had somebody willing to lead.” Including, of course, Landsberger.
When Lee pointed out that his Mayo Clinic doctor, Dr. Carl Anderson, is one of Kauls’ graduates, Kauls said Anderson is his doctor also. The coach recalled that after the Mustangs won a third-place game at state, Anderson went home, and Kauls, learning that Anderson had been named to the all-tournament team, placed some calls to get him back to the St. Paul Civic Center. “After he got ready in a hurry, he fell down the stairs and broke his ankle,” Kauls said. “But he got back to the Civic Center on time.”
With Landsberger not present, Lee had the perfect representative, Kauls, for the former Laker, so he continued the interview asking the coach about his greatest player.
“Mark was very much a self-made person. He was always shooting on his own,” Kauls said. “He was a fierce competitor.”
After losing in the semifinals his senior year, he recalled, Kauls was in the gym working on his shooting prior to the third-place game. “I’m proud that that played seven, eight years in the NBA. He was a great rebounder,” Kauls said.
Sportswriters from the Star Tribune and Gopherhole.com were anxious to interview Landsberger, especially now that there’s a Landsberger character in “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” a current hit show on Hulu and HBO Max. But Landsberger, known to be a bit reclusive, living in St. Cloud, was nowhere to be seen.
Kauls and Landsberger were inducted along with Annie Adamczak Glavan of Moose Lake, Tayler Hill of Minneapolis South, Sam Jacobson of Park-Cottage Grove, Terry Kunze of Duluth East, Kevin Lynch of Duluth Central, Tom Nordland of Minneapolis Roosevelt, Dave Tschimperle (deceased) of Hopkins, Frank Wachlowaricz of Little Falls, Barry Wohler of Bird Island-Lake Lillian, official and supervisor of officials Jim Robinson (deceased), official and administrator Vicki Davis, and two other coaches, Brian Cosgriff, Hopkins girls, and Larry McKenzie, Minneapolis Henry and North boys.
This is the third class welcomed to the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame, an independent group with a 14-member board of directors. They were chosen in 2020 but their induction was delayed two years by Covid 19. The first two classes were inducted in 2018 and 2019. There are currently 43 members.
Contributing Writer Bruce Strand
