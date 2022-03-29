Julia Fixsen, Mounds View graduate, clears the bar in the outdoor opener at Austin, Texas

Fixsen, now with Virginia Tech, places 3rd in NCAA indoor pole vault
Julia Fixsen, the former Mounds View state champion pole-vaulter, transferred to Virginia Tech this year after two seasons with the University of Georgia.
Fixsen placed third in the NCAA indoor meet with a vault of 14 feet, 7 1/2 inches in Birmingham, Alabama, March 11-12. She also placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference meet with 14-3 1/2. Her teammate Rachel Baxter was champion in each, with vaults just over 15-1.
In the outdoor opener, the Texas Relays in Austin, competing against the top college and professional vaulters, Fixsen placed No. 3 among collegians with 14-7 1/4, beating her outdoor personal best by more than a foot, on March 26.
At Georgia, Fixsen was SEC champion as a freshman with 14-7 1/2 and qualified for the NCAA meet which was canceled due to the pandemic. In an injury-plagued sophomore season, she won the SEC again with 14-5 3/4 but was hampered by a foot injury at nationals.
In high school, Fixsen set the state record of 13-9 1/4 at the state meet her junior year.
