Julia Fixsen, the two-time state champion and state record holder in pole vault from Mounds View, was injured twice in her sophomore year at University of Georgia, and missed a chance to compete in the Olympic trials.
Fixsen, who qualified in 2020 to compete this year’s Olympic trials, will aim now for 2024, said her mother, Laura.
As a freshman at Georgia, Fixsen placed second in the SEC indoor meet with 14 feet, 7 1/2 inches, to qualify for the NCAA meet. The NCAA’s were not held due to the pandemic but she was named to the All-America team.
Early in her sophomore indoor season, after clearing the bar at 13-8 in a meet, Fixsen missed the mat and landed on her backside on the track. She was only bruised, but had to work hard overcoming fear that resulted from the mishap.
Fixsen captured the SEC indoor meet championship with a vault of 14-5 3/4 on Feb. 26. However, she suffered a foot injury just before the SEC meet, which got worse as time went on, and she did poorly at the NCAA indoor meet.
In her first outdoor meet, she hurt the foot again and had to wear a boot for a stress reaction and strained ligaments. This is a slow-healing injury, and she was not able to compete in the Eastern region to try qualify for the NCAA.
Fixsen holds the Minnesota high school record of 13-9 1/4, set in the state meet her junior year. She placed second in the USA Track and Field junior nationals with 13-11 1/4 In 2018, and seventh in a world juniors meet in Finland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.