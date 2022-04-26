Sam Hentges, pitcher from Mounds View who broke into Major League Baseball with Cleveland last summer, has made team again with Cleveland, whose nickname was changed to Guardians this year. Through Sunday, Hentges has appeared six games in relief roles, allowing just one run and four hits in six innings, striking out nine. The 25-year-old left-hander, who signed in 2014, had a 1-4 record in 35 games (12 starts) in his rookie season.

