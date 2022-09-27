sam

Mounds View’s Sam Hentges has sparkled in middle relief for the Cleveland Guardians.

Sam Hentges is headed for the American League playoffs in his second season pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, who clinched the Central Division title Sunday. 

The 26-year-old Mounds View graduate has been very effective in middle relief as part of one of the best bullpens in the league. Through Sunday, Hentges had a 2.41 earned run average in 59 2/3 innings with 68 strikeouts. He’s credited with three wins against two losses, with one save. 

