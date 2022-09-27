Sam Hentges is headed for the American League playoffs in his second season pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, who clinched the Central Division title Sunday.
The 26-year-old Mounds View graduate has been very effective in middle relief as part of one of the best bullpens in the league. Through Sunday, Hentges had a 2.41 earned run average in 59 2/3 innings with 68 strikeouts. He’s credited with three wins against two losses, with one save.
The save came against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 19 when he threw the last 2 1/3 innings, retiring all seven batters, two by strikeouts. He entered with a 7-4 lead and the Guardians won 11-4.
Hentges also struck out both batters he faced in a 7-6 win over the Twins on Sept. 17. Cleveland won seven of eight against the injury-riddled Twins in September, eliminating them from the race. The Twins had led the division until Aug. 8.
Through Sunday, Cleveland had an 86-67 record and 10-game lead over second-place Chicago with nine games left.
