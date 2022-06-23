Sam Hentges, the Cleveland relief pitcher from Mounds View, helped the Guardians defeat the Twins 6-5 on Tuesday evening and 11-10 on Wednesday evening, at Target Field, pulling a game ahead of the Twins in the AL Central race. Hentges pitched a scoreless inning each game. He got credit for the win, his first of the season, on Wednesday night, pitching the last of the eighth inning, walking one batter, before his team rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth to erase a 10-7 deficit. Hentges, in his second major league season, has a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings, with 27 strikeouts, appearing in 23 games.

