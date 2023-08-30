Mounds View graduate Sam Hentges, relief pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, pitched two scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday evening, holding the lead in a 4-2 win, at Target Field. He gave up two hits while striking out four batters. The Guardians, trying to stay in the pennant race, gained one game on the first-place Twins. With a 63-70 record, they are six games behind . Hentges, 27, in his third season with Cleveland, has pitched 40 2/3 innings in 42 games, with a 2-2 record, 44 strikeouts, and a 4.43 earned-run-average. He is a 2014 graduate of MVHS.
Hentges helps Cleveland beat Twins 4-2
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
