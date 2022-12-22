Nine years after Sam Hentges signed with Cleveland for a hefty bonus in 2014, the former Mounds View star paid big dividends to the major league club in the summer of 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound left-hander had an excellent second season in the bigs as a middle-innings reliever to help the Guardians win the American League Central by 11 games and reach the second round of the playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.