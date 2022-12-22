Nine years after Sam Hentges signed with Cleveland for a hefty bonus in 2014, the former Mounds View star paid big dividends to the major league club in the summer of 2022.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound left-hander had an excellent second season in the bigs as a middle-innings reliever to help the Guardians win the American League Central by 11 games and reach the second round of the playoffs.
Hentges topped it off with a sparkling three-inning stint in one of the most memorable playoff games of 2022 when the Guardians nipped Tampa Bay 1-0 in 15 innings.
“That was a highlight for me, definitely, but more than that, it was just super fun to be part of the playoff run we had, for me and everyone in the clubhouse,” said Hentges, contacted by Shoreview Press at his home in Arizona, where the Guardians have spring training.
In that nationally-televised game that lasted just under five hours on Oct. 9, Hentges threw the last three innings, getting strikeouts for six of the nine outs, allowing no hits or walks, before 34,971 fans at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He got the win when Oscar Gonzalez led off the bottom of the 15th with a home run, capping a two-game sweep in the best-of-three opening series.
“That game was weird. Nothing to nothing in the 13th inning, 14th inning, 15th inning. It felt like it was never going to end, but finally Gonzalez came through. All it was gong to take was one swing of the bat, and I’m glad it was us and not them.”
In an article on the website cleveland.com after that game, bullpen coach Brian Sweeney said about Hentges, ”It’s really cool to see him grow as not only a baseball player but as a man and understand what he has to do on a mound.” President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti marveled at Hentges’ progress this year: “Beginning as a starter, finding that transition, having some bumps in the road along the way at the major league level, and emerging as one of the most dominant left-handed relievers in the American League.”
The Guardians then lost the second round to the New York Yankees, three games to two. Henges pitched in two of those games, a win and a loss, allowing two runs in three innings, striking out four.
Hentges, 26, signed with Cleveland (then called the Indians) shortly after leading Mounds View to the 2014 state championship, for a reported $700,000 bonus. He spent six seasons working his way up in the minor leagues and sat out the 2020 season when minor league play was canceled due to Covid.
Called up to Cleveland early in the 2021 season, he struggled in his rookie campaign with a 6.68 ERA and 1-4 record in 30 games, including 12 as starting pitcher. He had 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.
Hentges made a huge jump in performance this summer in the middle relief role.
“I definitely overcome lot of mental hurdles,” Hentges said. “I understood myself more and understood big league hitters more and what they are trying to do.”
In the regular season, Hentges had a 3-2 record and 2.32 earned-run-average in 57 games, throwing 62 innings, striking out 72, allowing 41 hits and 19 walks. Batters hit just .186 against him. He was on fire after the All-Star break, posting a 0.30 ERA in 26 games and holding hitters to a .121 average, a solid contribution to the Guardians’ strong finish.
His development of a sinking fast ball was a big factor. “I starting throwing it toward the end of last year and worked on it in the off-season. I used that pitch against left handed hitters and it helped me out a lot,” said Henges. His arsenal also includes two- and four-seam fastballs, a curve and a slider. His velocity is upper 90’s at best.
Against his home state team, Hentges enjoyed some success. He pitched one scoreless inning three times during wins over the Twins — 6-5 on June 21, 11-10 on June 22 (picking up the win in that one) and 4-1 on Sept. 11.
“It’s a little cooler to pitch agains the Twins, sure, the team I grew up rooting for, but you try to treat it like any other opponent, especially when they are a division rival. You just have to stay loose and go after hitters like always,” said Hentges. He added, “I had a lot of friends and family who came to see me play (in Minnesota). It nice to see everybody a couple times a year.”
The Guardians were 54-52 on August 5 and went 38-18 the rest of the way to finish 92-70 and win the division by 11 games. The injury-riddled Twins, who led the division until early August, collapsed down the stretch and finished 78-84.
Hentges said it started in early September after two veteran catchers “sat us down and preached to us and hyped us up.” The message was that even though the team is young, it had plenty of talent, and needed to make the most of this opportunity. “They said we have to get hot and keep playing the game the right way,” Hentges said.
The Guardians had one of the best bullpens in the MLB. Hentges credited bullpen coach Sweeney for keeping everyone sharp and focused. “He’s been doing that for years. He’s like our dad down there.”
Hentges was also a dangerous hitter in high school but as a pro he didn’t step into a batters box again until last summer. “I had one at-bat, against J.T. Brubaker of the Pirates,” he said. “I struck out on, I think, four pitches. I missed hitting a little less after that.” Pitchers do not bat in the American League, but do bat in the National League, so A.L. pitchers bat when playing at an N.L. team.
Cleveland, managed by Tito Francona, was the youngest team in MLB last year and has a good chance to build on its 2022 success. “We should be together for three, four, five years, maybe more,” said Hentges. “It’s exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.